Highest estimated transfer values for footballers revealed

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe is at the top of the list of highest estimated transfer values, according to a weekly post by CIES Football Observatory.

Real Madrid’s Champions League winner Vinicius Junior is in second place, meanwhile Manchester City’s Erling Haaland is in third position.

The top 10 players in the list also includes the Manchester City’s Phil Foden, FC Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong and Liverpool’s Luis Diaz.

CIES Football Observatory has released the top 100 estimated transfer values for players worldwide. The transfer values were assessed on a scientific basis in a freshly published peer-reviewed paper.

The variables included in the econometric model developed to assess the transfer fees and estimate the transfer values of professional football players were categorised into three groups—the variables relating to clubs, those relating to players, as well as a contextual variable: the season during which the transfer took place. This latter variable allows CIES to take into consideration the evolution of prices, all other things being equal, in a strongly inflationary environment.

Highest estimated transfer values (Top 10)