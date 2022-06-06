NA resolution condemns Imran Khan’s comments on Pakistan’s disintegration

National Assembly (NA) on Monday adopted a resolution condemning the controversial comments of former prime minister Imran Khan on Pakistan’s nuclear program and armed forces.

The resolution was tabled by the federal minister Ayaz Sadiq.

The resolution read that the House condemns the interview of Imran Khan in which he said that Pakistan would disintegrate into three parts and the Pakistan Army would be dismantled if the establishment did not take the right decisions.

The resolution stated that Pakistan Army has given great sacrifices for the country’s defense including in the war against terrorism for which the House pays tribute to it.

It added that the state should approach the Supreme Court against the former prime minister.

During the speech, the federal minister Sadiq commented that Imran Khan said ‘big things’ in the lust for power which, he feared, would damage Pakistan in the future.

He said the armed forces sacrificed numerous lives in the war against terrorism.

“The person who says Pakistan would be disintegrated into three parts . . no idea to whom he might have given country’s secrets,” Sadiq expressed.

He said Imran Khan talks about the nuclear program which was commenced by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and finished by Nawaz Sharif.

Sadiq said, “It seems like he [Imran Khan] was also involved in maps showing disintegrated Pakistan as the comments of country’s breaking apart is its endorsement.”

“We cherish our political affiliation and parties, but nothing is dearer than Islam and Pakistan,” he added.

The minister said that Imran Khan is talking senseless since the day he has lost power.

The minister said that the lawmakers not signing the resolution would be considered siding with Imran Khan on his statement.