Imran Khan ready to burn, vandalize country in lust for power: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said Imran Khan is ready to burn and vandalize Pakistan in the lust for power.

She was speaking to the social media team of PML-N in Lahore.

She said that the governments willing to work are never allowed to continue.

Maryam said that PML-N is often asked why it embraced the government knowing that the country was on the brink of default.

PML-N leader said it is the distinction of her party that it had always taken Pakistan out of crises.

She claimed that the country’s growth rate was around 6% when Nawaz Sharif was deposed as he was enthusiastic to serve Pakistan.

She said the previous government ‘annihilated’ Pakistan’s economy and claimed there was factual proof of it.

She said that Pakistan was on the verge of default and the country didn’t have money to open LCs for oil import.

Criticizing Imran Khan, Maryam said there has never been a political leader in Pakistan who is ready to burn and vandalize Pakistan in the lust for power.

Speaking on the audiotape of a telephonic conversation between Malik Riaz and his daughter – which has already been termed fake by the former, Maryam Nawaz said that Farah Gogi was the front person of Imran Khan, adding that it is just the tip of the iceberg.

She claimed that Bani Gala was the headquarters of corruption, adding that Imran Khan didn’t even spare Bait-ul-Mal.

Referring to Imran Khan, Maryam said, “A kid had gone out to bring revolution but has not returned so far.” She added that the person daring the superpowers is hiding to avert arrest.

She said vandalizing and attack on Islamabad raises the questions on their patriotism, adding that talks of causing chaos in Islamabad are also heard often.

“What kind of love [for Pakistan] is this? Questions will be raised on your patriotism.”

Maryam kept emphasizing that the national treasury is empty and said the government had to accede to the demands of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that Imran Khan had agreed to.

She recalled that PTI’s finance minister Shaukat Tarin had informed the media that they would have to raise petrol prices.

PML-N leader said the government is giving stipend of Rs2,000 monthly after hike in fuel prices.

The PML-N leader said that she would ask Energy Minister Khurram Dastagir to take the nation in confidence on the load-shedding situation in the country.