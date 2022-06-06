No compromise on Pakistan’s nuclear program: CJCS General Raza

Pakistan will not compromise on its nuclear program at any cost, said Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza.

He was addressing a seminar at National University of Science and Technology, Islamabad on Monday.

General Raza said that the nuclear capability is the guarantee of the country’s defence and integrity.

He said that Pakistan’s nuclear program has the unconditional support of the public as well as all the political parties.

The civil and military leadership is committed for the security of the country, said General Raza.

The national security is indestructible, he said.

He insisted that Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state and, urged that baseless and unnecessary comments on the country’s strategic program should be avoided. National Command Authority is the only competent authority to comment on the strategic program, he added.