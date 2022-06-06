Double-digit sales tax pushes pharmaceutical industry in extremis

Sultana Bibi is mother of three grown up sons, one unemployed and two working full-time jobs in private sector, but the young men, who barely make the ends meet, could not buy medicines for their aging mother.

Every two weeks or so, Sultana Bibi takes a bus from her Baldia Town home — located in the outskirts of Karachi — to arrive at Civil Hospital in hope of getting state-supplied free medicines for herself. In the past, too, she rarely received all the medicines she needed and often ended up at medical stores to bridge the gap. But now the small money she could fork out cannot buy her anything at drugstores — prices have gone up.

The imposition of 17% General Sales Tax (GST) tax on the pharmaceutical industry by the previous government has turned into a nightmare for not only patients but also for the industry players, who believe that it could either lead to a dearth of medicines in the upcoming months or the closure of many companies.

The pharma sector has demanded the removal of GST to keep the industry running and to ensure the supply of ‘cheap medicines’ to patients.

The tax was slapped by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government after it repealed the GST exemption for the pharmaceutical industry.

The industry was assured that the measure was aimed at documentation of supply-chain and the tax would be reimbursed to the pharma companies so that the people do not face the burden of it.

However, the government did not hold to it and devised no method for adjustment of refund till it was ousted from power, leaving the pharma industry in a quandary.

The people associated with the industry warned that if the sales tax is not removed, they would be forced to stop the production of costly medicines and eventually shut down factories.

Other than industry, the charitable organizations have also expressed grave concerns about GST and termed the collection of tax from the entities that run on charity as ‘unjust’.

Impact of GST on pharmaceutical industry

The former chairman of the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA), Dr Aziz Nagra, who is also a member of the current central executive committee and chairman of Nagra Group narrated to SAMAA Digital how the GST had detrimental effects on the industry.

Dr Nagra said that the pharmaceutical industry enjoyed exemption from GST but the PTI government brought it into this tax net on the commitment that the tax collected would be reimbursed.

However, he said, the previous government did not devise any mechanism or rules for repayment.

“Where in the world does this happen that a law is introduced without any preparation,” he said adding pharma companies have faced deductions worth billions of rupees on imported raw material.

He wondered if they are ever going to get reimbursements.

Dr Nagra said the production cost of the drugs has risen sharply due to the devaluation of the Pakistani rupee against the US Dollar and hike in global oil prices as most of the raw materials are imported.

He warned that if the situation persisted, the pharmaceutical companies would either shut down or stop manufacturing many drugs, leading to a shortage of medicines for patients.

An official of PPMA, who requested anonymity, told SAMAA Digital that the local and international pharmas in Pakistan sold 4.30 billion units in eight months prior to tax imposition and four months following it, which was, he added, 12% more than the previous year.

He said that the companies have slashed the import of raw materials after GST was slapped, warning that its outcome would be visible in the upcoming months.

The official said that it was obvious that a cut in import of raw materials would lead to less production of medicines which would create shortage.

He added that the companies cannot increase the price on their own as well to cover their expenses, so they would stop production of the drugs having high production costs.

The official said that the government should fix the maximum selling price of a molecular formula now, adding that this would also help in the reduction of medicines’ prices and companies would also cut the prices of their products to stay in the competition.

He said that apart from 17% GST, the devaluation of the rupee against the US dollar was also taking a heavy toll on the industry.

While talking to SAMAA Digital, Pakistan Chemists’ & Druggists’ Association (PCDA) Chairman Imran Anwar said they had staged protests with the pharmaceutical companies on the issue but to no avail.

He said the price of insulin has surged to Rs1,100 and multivitamins used by pregnant women to Rs 1,300 from Rs500-Rs600.

Speaking on the impacts of the sales tax, he said that the pharma trading business has witnessed up to 40% drop in production since January this year.

Anwar also said that halting production by pharmas would create a shortage of medicines, adding that there was already a shortage of creams for skin infections, tranquilizers, epival as well as frequently used paracetamol.

The official said that the drug prices in Pakistan were lower than the rest of the world, but the prices hiked frequently during PTI’s tenure which affected the buying power of patients.

Anwar doubted that another raise in GST was impending due to the current economic situation of the country which, he feared, would take a heavy toll on the pharma trade business.

Charitable organizations

Indus Hospital Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Abdul Bari Khan told SAMAA Digital that the increase in the sales tax would add up to their procurement cost.

He said the healthcare facility was paying Rs100 million in taxes on the procurement of artificial joints worth Rs1 billion.

Estimating the difference, he said the procurement cost of Indus Hospital would nearly double to Rs50 billion from the current cost of Rs34 billion. Dr Bari said they could utilize these funds to start new projects for the welfare of poor patients.

He suggested that the welfare organizations working for the poor people should be entitled to GST exemption while those misusing it should be stopped.

The official said they have talked to other stakeholders and also made appeals to the government however they would approach the court as a last resort.

PMA fears middle-class to get affected

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) General Secretary Dr Qaiser Sajjad said that imposition of GST would affect not only charitable hospitals but also pharma companies and private hospitals.

He feared that the private hospitals would fleece patients in the name of GST while the pharmaceutical companies would hike the prices of drugs.

Dr Sajjad said that the middle-class does not visit the public hospitals or charitable hospitals and an increase in GST would make them deprived of treatment.

Expensive medicines – a dilemma for patients

In a country where people like Sultana Bibi have fallen below the poverty line, buying expensive medicine is no less than a luxury.

Sultana Bibi says the salaries of her sons do not last beyond 25th day and borrowing money at the month’s end is her compulsion. “In these circumstances, how would I buy medicines or afford treatment?” she questioned.

Sultana Bibi also complained that she travels all the way to the Civil Hospital on a bus but the doctor doesn’t even examine her properly, adding that she could not even think of going to a private hospital.

The elderly woman said it is always the people who bear the brunt irrespective of who and what is taxed.

Salma Bibi, who is a resident of the Mehmoodabad area and a school teacher by profession, told SAMAA Digital that she had taken her sick son to the National Institute of Child Health (NICH) on Rafique Shaheed Road.

She said that the doctor prescribed so many medicines but only a few of them were available at the hospital’s pharmacy and she had to purchase the remaining from outside. This affected her budget.

Regarding a question on GST on pharmaceutical companies, Salma Bibi said she was unaware of it but added that the companies would certainly cover their costs by hiking the prices of medicines.