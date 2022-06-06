How will UAE’s ILT20 affect Pakistan Super League?

The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) has launched its inaugural T20 league, which will take place next year in the window of January 6 to February 12.

In a press release issued by the ECB today, the six-team event has been titled International League T20 (ILT20).

T20 Leagues have been a major success in the cricketing world especially due to the financial incentives for players, host board and the team owners.

However, it goes without saying that, with every top cricket nation now having a T20 league, this has also increased competition for top players, cramped schedules and, in some cases, players sacrificing international commitments.

With ILT20 now in the mix as well, other leagues, especially those which fall in the same window, could be affected by it. One such league in this regard is the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which was launched in 2016.

Finances

On the financial front, the ILT20 is expected to offer significantly more money to players as compared to the PSL. This is due to backing from major financial titans such as Reliance Industries, Kolkata Knight Riders and Adani Group.

The best players in the world are likely to be offered around $300,000, each, which is more than double of PSL’s $140,000.

The salary cap, $2 million, for each team in the ILT20 will also be more than PSL’s $1.2 million.

Both these factors are likely to make players prioritise ILT20 over PSL due as it will help them secure a better paycheck for the same amount of time spent in the field.

Window clash

The proposed window for ILT20 will clash with the last part of PSL, which is already under pressure to finish the league before the beginning of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) — which usually takes place in April and May.

Normally, the PSL takes place in February and March every year and the start of the ILT20 could see its top players leaving the event before the completion of the league. This could strip the event of its major attractions during business end of the league, which is the playoffs stage.

Second best league in the world

PSL had done well to stray away from controversies over the past few years, while also offering good quality matches, which has helped the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) establish the league as arguably the second-best T20 event in the world after the IPL.

However, the advent of ILT20 could be a major hurdle, in the future, for PSL to maintain its stature in the cricketing world, attracting sponsors and top players.

“The IPL is number one. Nothing comes close. It’s in a league of its own,” Mubashshir Usmani, the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) boss, told Forbes last month.

“But we [ILT20] can be second. I’m not saying we will be better than other leagues, who might be equal, but at the very least we will be the second best T20 league in the world.”