Sports » Tennis

Sania Mirza urged to coach Pakistan tennis team

Indian star set to retire from the game at end of season
Samaa Web Desk Jun 06, 2022
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Tennis star Meheq Khokhar has urged Indian tennis great Sania Mirza to coach the Pakistan team.

The 35-year-old, who is a former World No. 1 in doubles, will bid farewell to the game at the end of the ongoing season.

Khokhar, while speaking to Geo News, stated that they can learn from Sania’s experience.

“Sania Mirza frequently visits Pakistan, and I request her to coach the Pakistan team on her next trip,” said Khokhar, who is regarded as one of the best players in the country.

“We can learn from her experience,” she added.

She also requested veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik, who is Sania’s husband, to persuade Mirza to coach the Pakistan tennis squad.

“I appeal to Shoaib Malik to ask bhabhi (sister-in-law) to train [the] Pakistan tennis squad,” she said.

