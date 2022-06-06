WATCH: PTI MNA Attaullah Khan threatens to carry out suicide attack

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Attaullah Khan Niazi has threatened to carry out a suicide attack if former prime minister Imran Khan is harmed.

In a video message, Attaullah Khan said that even if a hair of Imran Khan is harmed, the people running the country should know that neither they nor their children will remain safe.

“I would be the first one to carry out a suicide attack,” he warned and asked, “What do you [government] think of yourself?”

Niazi claimed that there are hundreds of others like him.

The video has come in reaction to the reports that surfaced in the past two days that Imran Khan’s life was in grave danger and some unidentified people were seen around his Bani Gala residence.