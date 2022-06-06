Marriyum Aurangzeb lambasts Imran Khan for ‘corruption, misuse’ of power

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday lambasted the former Prime Minister Imran Khan for the “worst corruption” in Toshakhana gifts and “misusing the power” during his tenure.

She alleged that Khan’s assets witnessed a huge jump during the PTI government. “His assets saw a massive increase of over 70% in 2020,” the information minister claimed.

Talking about the alleged audiotape of a conversation between property tycoon Malik Riaz and his daughter, the information minister said it has exposed the “nexus” of Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, and Farah Gogi in federal and Punjab governments who misused powers, seeking “favors in returns”.

“This is not just about the ring or the Toshakhana gifts but it reflects how this [Imran, Bushra and Farah] nexus was missing powers,” she added.

Marriyum alleged that while the nation was struggling with the “record inflation”, Khan’s income doubled and assets swallowed. “Every money trail trace of the previous government links to Imran, Bushra and Farah,” she maintained.

The information minister also condemned the blasphemous remarks by Indian officials.

Audiotapes

Two alleged audiotapes surfaced on Sunday revealed that Farah Gogi, a close friend of Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, allegedly demanded a precious diamond gift for the ex-first lady from Malik Riaz’s daughter Amber Riaz in return for ‘removing locks’ on a project site and withdrawing a report against the property tycoon.

Malik Riaz, however, denied the conversation, calling it a “product of deep fake technology.”