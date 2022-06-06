Pakistan ‘demarches’ Indian diplomat for blasphemous remarks by BJP leaders

Pakistan has issued a “strong demarche” to the Indian Charge d’ Affaires in Islamabad on Monday over the blasphemous remarks about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) recently made by two senior officials of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday summoned the Indian Charge d’ Affaires to its offices and “categorical rejected and strongly condemned” the derogatory remarks by the Indian diplomat.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) read that the Indian Charge d’ Affaires was told “that these remarks are totally unacceptable and have not only deeply hurt the sentiments of the people of Pakistan but of Muslims across the world.”

The foreign office further said that Pakistan deplores the belated and perfunctory disciplinary actions taken by the BJP government against the said officials, which cannot assuage the pain caused to the Muslims.

“Pakistan is deeply concerned at the alarming rise in communal violence and hatred against the Muslims in India. Muslims are being systematically stigmatized, marginalized, and subjected to a well-orchestrated onslaught from radical Hindu mobs with full connivance and support of the security apparatus across various states in India,” the statement.

The statement further stated that the growing mainstreaming of the reprehensible anti-Muslim sentiment and the increasing attempts at depriving the Muslims of their centuries-old places of worship citing frivolous historical claims are nothing but the obvious outcomes of the deep-seated Islamophobia in the Indian society.

“Pakistan strongly urges the BJP leadership and the government of India to unequivocally condemn the sacrilegious comments of the BJP officials and ensure that they are held accountable through decisive and demonstrable action against them for attacking the dignity of the Holy Prophet (PBUH),” it added.

The government of India was also reminded of its obligations under international law to take immediate steps to protect its minorities from human rights violations, ensure their safety, security and well-being and allow them to profess and practice their faiths in peace.

Pakistan calls upon the international community, including the United Nations and OIC, especially their human rights machinery, to take cognizance of and stop the dangerously rising “Hindutva” inspired Islamophobia in India, and prevail upon the Indian authorities to prevent the systematic human rights violations against minorities in the country.

ISPR condemns blasphemous remarks

The Pakistan Army on Monday strongly condemned the blasphemous remarks by Indian officials.

In a statement issued by the official media wing of the military, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), issued a statement via the microblogging social media network Twitter.

“The outrageous act is deeply hurtful and clearly indicates the extreme level of hate against Muslims and other religions in India,” it tweeted.