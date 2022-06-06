Sindh launches Covid-19 campaign to inoculate 9 million children

Sindh Health Department on Monday launched the third phase of Covid Vaccination Outreach Program for children above 12 years.

The campaign was inaugurated by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho.

The province-wide vaccination campaign will run for two weeks from June 6 to June 19.

Under the program, over nine million children of above 12 years be inoculated against novel coronavirus. Two million of the targeted population is from Karachi.

The campaign will cover all 30 districts of the province.

As many as 9,701 technical teams consisting three members each will take part in the exercise.

Considering that majority of the schools are closed due to summer vacations, the remaining operating educational institutions and madrassah will be the focus of the health department.

The campaign will be conducted under strict WHO-recommended Covid-19 SOPs which include the wearing of masks by workers, temperature checking before being deployed, not entering houses, spending limited time with families and knocking on doors with pens, rulers or elbows rather than touching.

The government urged people to cooperate with the teams.