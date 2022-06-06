Two Pakistan cricketers among ICC Player of the Month nominees for May

Two Pakistan cricketers have been included in ICC Player of the Month nominees for May, according to a press release issued by the game’s governing body.

Pakistan women’s team captain Bismah Maroof and rising star Tuba Hassan are among the nominees, alongside Jersey’s Trinity Smith.

The Pakistan skipper had a great run during the T20I series against Sri Lanka as she led her side to a dominant 3-0 victory with her mature batting. Bismah was out in the middle when her team crossed the finishing line in two of the three chases. She was also the leading run-scorer with 65 runs at a strike rate of 85.52.

Meanwhile, Tuba had an impressive debut T20I series against Sri Lanka which earned her a first nomination in the ICC Women’s Player of the Month awards. She claimed five wickets in the series at an economy rate of 3.66. Tuba was the pick of the bowlers in the first match as she bagged figures of 3/8 in four overs. She also registered the best bowling figures on debut for Pakistan Women in T20I cricket.

Ther 17-year-old Smith is the first player from Jersey to be nominated for the award after brilliant all-round performance in the France Women’s International T20 Quadrangular. She notched up 120 runs without being dismissed and taking four wickets in the four matches she played and her unbeaten 56 in the final match saw her side chase down a target of 126 to clinch victory.

Additionally, Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews and Asitha Fernando and Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim are included in the ICC Men’s Player of the Month nominees.