West Indies reach Pakistan to play three ODIs

West Indies on Wednesday arrived in Pakistan to play three-match ODI series in Multan.

The series, which is part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, was originally scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi. However, due to uncertain political situation, the series is now moved to Multan.

According to Pakistan Cricket Board, the Windies landed at Islamabad International Airport and were welcomed by the PCB officials. After some rest, they departed to Multan via chartered flight.

After reaching the City of Saints, they will rest today (Wednesday) and will start training at the Multan Stadium from Thursday.

Pakistan cricket team have already reached the city on Tuesday for the series starting from June 8.

This will be the first international match at the venue after a gap of over 14 years. The last international match at the venue was an ODI between Pakistan and Bangladesh in April 2008.