Shot by street criminals, Karachi youngster fights for life

Twenty-two-year-old college student Sufiyan was left fighting for his life after being shot by street criminals in Karachi’s Defense Phase VI area on late Saturday evening

The CCTV footage of the incident, that has gone viral on social media, shows two robbers on a motorcycle trying to mug five young men standing in the street.

As one of the robbers collects mobile phones and other valuables from the friends at gunpoint, Sufiyan takes a couple of steps toward the second robber. Seeing him move, the robber raises his gun and shoots Sufiyan.

The bullet hit him on the face.

Following the incident, Sufiyan was moved to the hospital by his friends, where he was on a ventilator. Doctors have declared 48 next hours critical for him.

Later, an FIR was lodged on the complaint Sufiyan’s father.

Sufiyan’s father said that he had gone to the gaming zone when the incident occurred. My son has been ill for a year and was staying at home, he added.

His father claimed Sufiyan was shot despite he had given everything.

On the other hand, the Administrator of Karachi Murtaza Wahab paid Sufiyan visit at the hospital. He ordered South SSP to arrest the culprits.

The police have been carrying out raids in different areas and have so far arrested two suspects. The prime suspect is still at large.