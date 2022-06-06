US Dollar rises by Rs2.14 to surpass Rs200 mark again

The value of the US dollar against the Pakistani rupee, once again, soared past the Rs200 mark as the government prepares to announce the budget 2022-23 and an agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF) program has been delayed until after the budget approval.

The US dollar rose by Rs2.14, or 1.07%, to close at Rs200.06 in the interbank market, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

In the open bank market, the greenback traded at Rs201.

The currency market opened on Monday with a fresh decline of Rs1.30 and the rupee plummeted to Rs199.75 immediately. It lost a further 75 paisas by the afternoon but slightly recovered before the market closed.

On Friday, the rupee shed 0.17% to close at Rs197.92 against the US dollar in the interbank market.

Earlier last month, the greenback had reached an all-time high of Rs202.01 which was being pegged to the political instability in the country and negotiations with the IMF.

Depleting forex reserves and widening trade deficit have increased pressure on the rupee while the delay in agreement with the IMF has also lowered the prospects of inflows from Arabs and other friendly nations leading to a reversal of the gains in the rupee value, says SAMAA Money’s Wakilur Rehman.

