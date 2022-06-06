US Dollar soars past Rs200 mark, again

The value of the US dollar against the Pakistani rupee, once again, soared past the Rs200 mark as the government prepares to announce the budget 2022-23 and an agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF) program has been delayed until after the budget.

The US dollar traded at Rs200.50 in the interbank market and Rs201 in the open market, SAMAA TV reported.

The currency market opened the trading day on Monday with a fresh decline of Rs1.30 and the rupee plummeted to Rs199.75 immediately. It lost a further 75 paisas by the afternoon.

On Friday, the rupee shed 0.17% to close at Rs197.92 against the US dollar in the interbank market.

Earlier last month, the greenback had reached an all-time high of Rs202.01 which was being pegged to the political instability in the country and negotiations with the IMF.

More to follow…