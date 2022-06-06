LHC approves Sheikh Rasheed’s bail in Masjid-e-Nabwi incident

The Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench approved bail of Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, former interior minister in Imran Khan’s cabinet, for his alleged involvement in the Masjid-e-Nabwi incident case.

The court granted the bail against the surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

Last month, several Pakistani pilgrims heckled federal ministers Marriyum Aurangzeb and Shahzain Bugti at Prophet’s Mosque.

As many as 150 FIRS were registered at different police stations across the country against PTI leaders and others including Sheikh Rasheed over the incident. Madina police also arrested five people for disrespecting the holy mosque.

On Monday, Justice Muhammad Tariq Nadeem heard the petition filed by the former interior minister in which the court granted him the bail.

Speaking to the media outside of the court, Sheikh Rasheed said that the talks between the PTI and the government only if the government announce the dates for the elections. Without this, Imran Khan would never agree for talks, he said.

Rasheed asserted that Imran Khan will announce further plans against the government after the budget.

Criticizing the PM Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz, he claimed that the government has been making changes to the voter list and delimitations by themselves as they both have seized control of Punjab.

He said there was no presence of government in the country.