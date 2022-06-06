Court orders medical test of Dua Zehra to ascertain age

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has ordered a bone ossification test of Dua Zehra, the missing Karachi teenager, to ascertain her age, SAMAA TV reported Monday afternoon. She claims to be 18 years old while her parents insists that she is only 14

In a joint operation carried out by the Sindh and Punjab police, Dua and Zaheer Ahmed – the young man who she claimed to have married of free will – were recovered from Bahawalnagar on Sunday.

They were presented before the court where the police did not allow Dua’s parents to meet her. Her parents also appeared before the court with their lawyer, Altaf Khoso.

During the hearing, Dua reiterated that she is 18 years old and has married 21-year-old Zaheer of free will and now lives with her.

When inquired about her current residential address, Dua responded that she “doesn’t know the details.”

The court was told about her father’s allegation that she was kidnapped, Dua said that she hadn’t been kidnapped.

She also refused to meet her parents, saying that she wants to go with her husband.

“It is important for her to meet the parents,” the parents’ lawyer maintained. “I don’t want to meet [them],” Dua replied.

At the end of the hearing, the court ordered to send Dua to shelter home where she will stay until her age is determined. The court also ordered the authorities to submit the report within two days.

The hearing has been adjourned till June 8.

According to the Sindh police, Dua and her husband were staying at the residence of Zaheer’s brother in Chishtian, Bahawalnagar.

Dua was in the protective custody of the Women Police Station while Zaheer is with the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC).

Earlier, the Sindh police had approached the Interior Ministry for help in recovering the teenager after SHC instructed it to present her in court by June 10.

Dua’s father had urged the court to declare the marriage of Dua and Zaheer on April 17 as “illegal”, saying that she was not even 14 years old at the time of marriage.

It is illegal for anyone under 18 years to be married under the Sindh Child Marriages Restraint Act, 2013.

The case

Dua had gone missing from Shah Faisal Colony’s Golden Town area in April. Her disappearance made headlines after Dua’s father, Syed Mehdi Ali Kazmi, posted a video on social media, urging people to look for his daughter.

However, Dua has maintained in multiple videos that she had left her parents’ home of her own volition to marry Zaheer and insisted that she was of legal age for marriage, contrary to the age being claimed by her parents.

The police, later, traced her to Pakpattan in Punjab and shortly after being traced she released a video statement urging her family and the authorities not to harass her as she had contracted the marriage of free will.

Zehra also said that she was of the legal age to make decisions on marriage independently.

The police produced Zehra and her ‘husband’ Zaheer Ahmed before a Lahore court, which allowed the girl to go with Zaheer after she said she was 18 and not 14.

At the time, officials told SAMAA TV that officers sought custody of the teenager to bring her back to Karachi for further investigations, including a bone test to determine the actual age of the girl.

However, Zehra told the judicial magistrate that she was 18 and had married Zaheer of her free will adding that neither anyone had kidnapped her nor did she want to go to Darul Aman.

She spoke as Zaheer was removed from the courtroom.

Police officials later told reporters that they had ‘released’ Zehra and her ’husband.

Punjab police along with an investigator from the AVCC of the Sindh Police from Karachi had been working on her case.

Her family, meanwhile, maintained that their daughter was barely 14-years-old and thus under the legal age for marriage and that she had been coerced into marriage by an older man.