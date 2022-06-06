Seven terrorists killed in intel-based operations in North Waziristan, Bannu

At least seven terrorists were killed in an operation by the security forces in North Wazisitan and Bannu districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The ISPR said that the forces conducted intelligence-based operations in Jani Khel, Bannu and Hasan Khel area of North Waziristan.

Five terrorists were killed during an intense exchange of fire with the forces in Hasan Khel, while two were killed in Bannu.

Weapons and ammunition have also been recovered from the possession of terrorists.

Earlier this month, a soldier was martyred during the exchange of fire between terrorists and the security forces in North Waziristan’s Datta Khel area.

Sepoy Hamid Ali, 28, was resident of Sargodha was martyred.