Riaz on alleged audiotape, KU suicide attack update, PTI march

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Monday, June 6, 2022:

Precious gifts for Imran’s wife

Two more audiotapes of property tycoon Malik Riaz surfaced Sunday evening following the alleged conversation tape with PPP’s Asif Ali Zardari on May 28. The latest two audiotapes have revealed that Farah Gogi, a close friend of Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, allegedly demanded a precious diamond gift for the ex-first lady from Malik Riaz’s daughter Amber Riaz in return for ‘removing locks’ on a project site and withdrawing a report against the Bahria Town owner.

Malik Riaz, however, has denied the conversation, calling it a “product of deep fake technology”. In a tweet, the property tycoon said he doesn’t wish to involve in political campaigns of any party.

Karachi University suicide bomb attack update

The husband of a female suicide bomber – who blew herself inside the University of Karachi – has been booked in a terror-financing case.

On April 24, four people including three Chinese nationals were killed and three others injured in the blast outside the Confucius Institute, a Chinese language school, inside the university.

Weeks lost: People decry delayed response as wildfires burns forests in KP

Forests continued to burn in dozens of places on Sunday, data gathered by NASA indicated.

When wildfires engulfed pine and olive forest in Balochistan’s Sherani and Musakhel districts in May no one cared until they were out of control and had claimed three lives, besides destroying invaluable forests. The episode has been repeated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa now, where wildfires have been raging for the past two weeks but drew the attention of officials only a couple of days ago when a mother and three children died.

The latest reports and satellite data show the wildfires in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swat, Shangla, and Buner districts appear to have lost intensity, but they have not put out so far.

PTI’s long march date

PTI’s core committee has decided to delay the date announcement of Haqiqi Azadi March phase-II till June 15 however the party will stage nationwide protests at the district level against inflation, SAMAA TV reported.

PTI has canceled the plan for immediate long march due to the budget 2022-23.

Following the return of Imran Khan to his Islamabad residence on Sunday afternoon, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah hinted that Imran Khan might not be arrested soon.

The interior minister added that he does not want to waste time arresting a person whose liberty and speech benefit them.

‘Grand dialogue to bring prosperity’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for a grand dialogue among the stakeholders to overcome the challenges faced by the country and to move ahead.

Addressing the ceremony after inaugurating Indus Hospital in Lahore on Sunday, the prime minister said that to bring prosperity to the country everyone needed to leave behind their egos.

Islamophobic remarks by BJP leader

Pakistan on Sunday condemned in “strongest possible terms” the blasphemous remarks about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) made recently by two members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and called on the world to take notice and severely reprimand New Delhi.

Islamabad also called on New Delhi to take decisive action against those making derogatory remarks while taking immediate steps to protect minorities.

Pakistan to experience another heatwave

Most parts of Pakistan will face “unusually high” temperatures on Sunday and for much of next week with the meteorological department warning of another heatwave.

An advisory issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday, warned that the day temperatures are likely to remain unusually high in most parts of the country for the next four to five days.

French Open

Rafael Nadal wins 2022 French Open title