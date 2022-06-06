Pakistan calls on world to ‘severely reprimand’ India over hurtful comments

Pakistan on Sunday condemned in “strongest possible terms” the blasphemous remarks about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) made recently by two members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and called on the world to take notice and severely reprimand New Delhi.

Islamabad also called on New Delhi to take decisive action against those making derogatory remarks while taking immediate steps to protect minorities.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday condemned the “hurtful comments” from a BJP leader about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

“I condemn in strongest possible words hurtful comments of India’s BJP leader about our beloved Prophet (PBUH),” he stated in a statement on the microblogging network Twitter.

“Have said it repeatedly India under (Narendra) Modi is trampling religious freedoms and persecuting Muslims,” he said, adding, “World should take note and severely reprimand India.”

He continued that “our love for the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is supreme.”

“All Muslims can sacrifice their life for the love and respect of their Holy Prophet (PBUH).”

Condemning the derogatory remarks, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, “Totally unacceptable; hurting sentiments of billions of Muslims around the world.”

He said that it was now time for the international community to “stop the ‘Hindutva’ inspired Islamophobia in India.”

BJP actions do not assuage pain caused

Meanwhile, in a statement issued by the foreign office, Islamabad pointed to how these remarks had “deeply hurt the sentiments of the people of Pakistan” and billions of Muslims around the world.

“BJP’s attempted clarification and belated and perfunctory disciplinary action against these individuals cannot assuage the pain and anguish they have caused to the Muslim world,” the statement said, referring to BJP’s decision to suspend its National Spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her blasphemous remarks about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The foreign office added that the statements had outraged Muslims living in India and the ensuing communal violence in Kanpur and other parts of India bore testimony to this fact.

“Pakistan is also deeply concerned at the alarming rise in communal violence and hatred directed against the Muslims in India,” the statement said, noting that Muslims of India were being systematically stigmatized, marginalized and “subjected to a well-orchestrated onslaught from radical Hindu mobs with full connivance and support of the security apparatus across various states in India.”

Desperate calls for assistance from Muslim communities in India were ignored by the Indian state machinery, it said.

The foreign office said that the continued violations of the rights of minorities in several BJP-ruled states, anti-Muslim legislation passed by the Union government and continued incidents of violence perpetrated against Muslims on flimsy pretexts by various ‘Hindutva’ groups with impunity betrayed a worsening trend of Islamophobia and extremism in India.

“The silence of the top leadership of the BJP is yet another proof that these Hindu zealots have the tacit support of the state machinery in carrying out their nefarious designs of marginalization and dehumanizing of the minorities, especially Muslims,” the statement said.

“It is deplorable that the BJP-RSS cohort, under extremist ‘Hindutva’ agenda, has maliciously denigrated and perpetrated senseless violence against Indian Muslims and their places of worship.”

Pakistan urged India to ensure that decisive and demonstrable action is taken against those responsible for making derogatory remarks and attacking the dignity of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

“India must also take immediate steps to protect its minorities from human rights violations, ensure their safety, security and well-being and allow them to profess and practice their faiths in peace,” Islamabad demanded.

Islamabad again called on the international community to take immediate notice of the aggravating situation in India and to hold New Delhi accountable for stifling the rights of minorities, especially Muslims, to practice their faith and religious beliefs.

“The international community must dissuade India from its reprehensible campaign of “saffronization” and ensure that Muslims are not victimized for having different religious beliefs than the majority population. The world must intervene to protect the Muslims in India from an impending genocide at the hands of Hindutva-inspired Hindu zealots, emboldened by the BJP-RSS dispensation at the helm,” the statement said.

Imran condemns remarks

Former prime minister Imran Khan also condemned the remarks by BJP officials.

He accused Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “deliberately following a policy of provocation and hatred towards Muslims in India, including inciting vigilante violence against them.”

“This attack on our Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the most painful thing anyone can do to Muslims who feel an intense love and reverence for our Holy Prophet (PBUH),” Imran said.

He urged the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) the global body representing Muslims, to take strong action against Modi’s India because “sadly so far India has been allowed to get away with its Islamophobic policies.”