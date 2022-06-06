Videos » Newsbeat News Beat with Paras Jahanzaib - SAMAATV - 05 June 2022 News Beat with Paras Jahanzaib - SAMAATV - 05 June 2022 Jun 06, 2022 News Beat with Paras Jahanzaib - SAMAATV - 05 June 2022 Recommended Weeks lost: People decry delayed response as wildfires burns forests in KP Pakistan to witness another heatwave next week Digitized Hajj operation to help facilitate pilgrims Related Stories Laal Aay, Maal Aay: Meet Lahore’s viral watermelon vendors How Karachi police pile on the miseries for car snatching victims The housing scheme of Hyderabad where monthly rent is in double digits Most Popular Real Madrid want to complete Tchouameni deal by Monday Aurelien Tchouameni move to Real Madrid in final phase: report Send CNIC number to 786 to avail petrol subsidy: Miftah