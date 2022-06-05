Asharafi urges devotees planning to perform supererogatory hajj to donate for Cholistan

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi praised SAMAA TV for its reporting on the issue of drought in the Cholistan where animals and humans are struggling to quench their thirst.

Talking to the reporters on Sunday, he said that SAMAA TV reported on the Cholistan where animals are dying due to paucity of water.

He urged the media to follow in SAMAA TV’s footsteps and show the abysmal condition of Cholistan.

Ashrafi said the devotees who want to perform Nafl Hajj (supererogatory Hajj) should rather consider spending money on saving lives in the Cholistan.

He claimed that Allah almighty would reward such people twice for their humanitarian act than for performing the religious ritual.