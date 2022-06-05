‘Revolution’ landed in Bani Gala alone after rejection from people: Rana Sanaullah

Following the return of Imran Khan to his Islamabad residence on Sunday afternoon, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the ‘revolution’ landed in Bani Gala from Peshawar alone in a state-owned helicopter today as the people have rejected him.

He said this in a statement shared on Twitter in response to Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s media talk after PTI’s core committee meeting.

Commenting on PTI’s core committee meeting, Sanaullah said the people who had hid inside their holes on May 25 out of fear have come out, adding that the ‘absconder’ is suffering a new ‘lie-attack’ after returning to Bani Gala in helicopter of KP government.

Pointing at PTI, he said the responsible for martyrdom of an innocent police official should know that arms and ammunition is not a political response.

“It cannot happen that we stay a spectator when you lie, fire bullets, use batons, set fire and assault,” he responded.

Hinting that Imran Khan might not be arrested soon, Sanaullah said he does not want to waste time in arresting a person whose liberty and speech benefits them.

Sanaullah said nobody had come 11 days before (in Haqiqi Azadi March) and no one would come out now too.

The interior minister reaffirmed that the law would be implemented strictly, and its violation would not be allowed.

Sanaullah ‘welcomes’ Imran Khan

On Sunday morning after Imran Khan’s return to Bani Gala was confirmed by the party leaders, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah “welcomed” the ex-premier.

In a tweet, he said that the former prime minister was being given security according to the law.

However, he added that the “same” same security personnel would gracefully arrest Imran Khan on the expiry of his pre-arrest bail.

Sanaullah said, “Imran Niazi has been named in more than two dozen cases registered across the country under charges of rioting, sedition, spreading chaos, and armed attacks on the federation.”