KU suicide bomber’s husband booked in terror financing case

The husband of female suicide bomber – who blew herself inside the University of Karachi – has been booked in a terror financing case.

On April 24, four people including three Chinese nationals were killed and three others injured in the blast outside the Confucius Institute, a Chinese language school, inside the university. The bomber, later identified as Shari Baloch, blew herself near a van transporting Chinese teachers from their hostel to the institute.

On June 4, Karachi Police’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) filed a first information report (FIR) against Baloch’s husband Haibtan Basheer for allegedly abetting and financing the attack.

According to the FIR, a copy of which is available with SAMAA TV, Basheer was a member of Majeed Brigade of banned Baloch Liberation Army’s (BLA). He was allegedly involved in the planning of the attack and arranged the finances.

A case against Basheer has been registered with the CTD police station under section 11N of the Anti-terrorism Act, 1997.

Section 11N states that any person who finances or provides any sort of support to carry out the attack would be sentenced to up to 10 years of imprisonment with fine.

Basheer has been one the run since the attack and raids for his arrest have been in vain.

The attack

Three Chinese teacher and their local driver were killed in the attack which took place as they arrived at the institute from their hostel inside the university, according to officials.

The deceased, including the director of the Confucius Institute, were identified as Huang Guiping, Chen Sai, Ding Mupeng, and Khalid.

A CCTV footage showed a woman standing in wait outside the gate of the institute. As the van approached the gate, the woman turned her back towards the vehicle and a massive explosion was seen.