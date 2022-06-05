Sheikh Rasheed warns arresting Imran Khan would be a ‘foolish’ step

Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Sunday warned that the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan would have a ‘fallout’ while terming such step as the biggest foolishness of the government.

He was talking to the media workers after attending the core committee meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at the Bani Gala in Islamabad.

Rasheed, who heads Awami Muslim League (AML), also announced that no lawmaker of PTI would appear before the national assembly speaker for verification of the resignation tomorrow while ruling out the option of any talks without the date for new elections.

To a question, he said that a final date for the second phase of Haqiqi Azadi March has not been decided yet, and different suggestions are under consideration.

Rasheed criticized the government for elongated power outages in the country and said the prime minister is only doing drama by directing the officials to keep the load-shedding duration to only two hours a day.

He wished that the Prime Minister’s House and houses of ministers also face the same sort of load-shedding.

Responding to a question, the ex-minister said that arrest of Imran Khan would be a foolish step, adding that the apprehension would have a fallout in the country, adding that the strategy for such circumstance has also been devised.