Asif becomes first Pakistani to graduate to the professional snooker tour

Cueist Mohammad Asif has become the first player from Pakistan to graduate to the professional snooker tour.

He achieved the feat after qualifying for the final of inaugural Asia-Oceania Q School event in Bangkok, Thailand.

Asif defeated fellow Pakistani Asjad Iqbal in the semi-final by a scoreline of 4-2. He will face Thailand’s Thanawat Tirapongpaiboon or Dechawat Poomjaeng in the final later today.

It must be noted that Asif has won the IBSF World Snooker Championship title twice, 2012 and 2019, in the past.

Photo: Billiard Sports Association of Thailand

Two tournaments are being staged at the event, with the finalists from both to earn a two-year card to the World Snooker Tour. So, in total, four players will be awarded a place on the professional circuit for the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons.

The event was open to anyone who is resident in Asia and Oceania, with an entry fee of £400.

15 cueists from Pakistan are participating in the Q School events with Shoaib Arif as manager.

Apart from Asif and Iqbal, Pakistan’s contingent includes Naseem Akhtar, Hamad Asif, Hamza Akbar, Haris Tahir, Muhammad Shahbaz, Ahsan Javed, Mubashir Raza, Umar Khan, Azhar Khan, Mani Memon and Umar Memon.