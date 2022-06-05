Chamari Athapaththu stars as Sri Lanka down Pakistan in third ODI

Sri Lanka women defeated Pakistan by 93 runs in the third and final ODI of the series on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 261, Pakistan were dismissed for 167 in 41.4 overs at the Southend club in Karachi.

Pakistan had a poor start to the run-chase as they lost four wickets, including that of captain Bismah Maroof, for only 48 runs inside 12 overs.

For the hosts, Aliya Riaz and Omaima Sohail were the only players who offered some resistance against the Sri Lankan bowlers. Riaz scored 56 runs in 82 balls, with the help of four boundaries, meanwhile Omaima notched up 61-ball 40.

Sri Lanka’s captain Chamari Athapaththu and Oshadi Ranasinghe bagged two wickets each.

Earlier, Chamari scored a century as the visitors posted a competitive total, 260/7, on the board. She scored 101 runs in 85 balls with the help of 13 fours and a six.

The Sri Lankan skipper added 152 runs in 174 balls with Harshitha Madavi, who scored 75 runs, for the third wicket.

For Pakistan, Fatima Sana and Anam Amin claimed two wickets each. It must be noted that Pakistan had already won the three-match series by registering victories in the first two ODIs.

The Girls in Green had also clean swept the three-match T20I series before the ODI matches.