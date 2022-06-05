All the stats you need to know as international cricket returns to Multan after 14 years

The Multan Cricket Stadium will host an international cricket match after more than 14 years, when Pakistan takes on West Indies in a three-match ODI series this month.

The last international match at the venue was an ODI between Pakistan and Bangladesh in April 2008.

Multan wasn’t originally set to host the series but the current political situation forced the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to move the matches from Rawalpindi to the City of Saints.

Mission Multan! 💪

Boys depart to the 𝙘𝙞𝙩𝙮 𝙤𝙛 𝙨𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙨 for the ODI series against West Indies 🧳☕#KhelAbhiBaqiHai | #PAKvWI pic.twitter.com/vWsKit2vpv — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 5, 2022

The ICC World Cup Super League matches will take place on June 8, 10 and 12.

Here are all the stats about ODI matches in Multan ahead of the series:

0- No bowler has taken a five-wicket haul in ODI matches in Multan.

1- The two sides have only played an ODI once before in Multan, in 2006, with West Indies winning the match by seven wickets after a century by Marlon Samuels.

4- Four batter have scored centuries in Multan ODIs, which includes Marlon Samuels, Abdul Razzaq, Yasir Hameed and Shakib-Al-Hasan.

6- Shoaib Malik and Shahid Afridi have taken wickets six wickets each in ODI cricket, which makes them the joint highest wicket takers at the venue.

7- Pakistan have played seven, winning four and losing three, ODI matches at the venue between 2003 and 2008.

144- Pakistan’s biggest win, 144 runs, at the venue came against Zimbabwe in September 2004.

159- The highest partnership, 159, for any wicket was between Shaun Pollock and Graeme Smith against Pakistan in 2007.

197- Former Pakistan opener Yasir Hameed has the most runs, 197, in Multan in four ODI innings. His exploits include a century and a fifty.