Mehreen Jabbar says Pakistani dramas mimic Indian soap operas

Filmmaker and director Mehreen Jabbar has expressed disappointment over Pakistani dramas saying that they have turned into Indian soap operas.

Jabbar took to Twitter to share her reservations regarding Pakistani dramas and their portrayal.

She also regretted that Pakistani TV had lost its glorious past.

The director questioned in a tweet, “Why have most of our dramas become like Indian soap operas?”

Then she underscore what was wrong with contemporary Pakistani dramas.

“Bad lighting, non-stop carpet music, perfect blow drys for women, the same stubble/beards for men. Everyone is in constant trauma & shouting or crying & 1000 eps of a stretched-out storyline,” she wrote.

She concluded with another question, “Kahan kho gaiye vo lamhey?” — an apparent reference to the glorious past of Pakistani TV dramas when they were also watched across the border.

Responding to her tweet, many users demanded from the Pakistani drama industry to produce better quality drama according to the standard set by Pakistani drama industry pioneers.

Fatima Hussain, a user commented that “Spot on! can’t agree more. Hence we need your dramas more than ever these days. Please make something for TV Mehreen, we are sick of what’s being offered to viewers.”

Another user wrote, “script matters the most and they don’t have good stories anymore.”

Some of the social media users suggested that old guards must be contributing more to production.

“You, Haissam Hussain, Sarmad, need to be directing more plays. Btw, this year’s “Jo Bichar Gaye” was excellent. Only 14 episodes, no dragging.”