Audio Leaks: Farah Gogi demanded precious diamond gift for Imran’s wife

Two audio leaks have revealed that Farah Gogi, a close friend of Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, allegedly demanded a precious diamond gift for the ex-first lady from Malik Riaz’s daughter Amber Riaz in return for ‘removing locks’ on a project site and withdrawing a report against Malik Riaz.

The audiotapes, purportedly the recordings of telephonic conversations between Malik Riaz and Amber Riaz, were aired by SAMAA TV on Sunday.

The recordings show that Farah Gogi rejected a three-carat diamond sent by Amber Riaz as unworthy and unsuitable for the first lady, who she allegedly said routinely wore such things, and asked for a five-carat diamond.

Gogi chastised Amber for sending only a five-carat diamond ring but promised that in return for a more valuable gift, Imran Khan would reverse measures against the property projects of the tycoon.

Farhat Shahzadi alias Farah Gogi faces NAB cases and allegations of acting as a front-person of Imran Khan, but the former prime minister defended her as ‘absolutely innocent’ at a press conference on May 1, saying the probe against her was a political vendetta.

The undated phone recordings revolve around an alleged bribe for the de-sealing of a construction site, retraction of a report submitted in court, and issuance of a letter to the property tycoon.

Following is the translation of one of the conversions in Punjabi and Urdu between Amber Riaz and Malik Riaz.

Malik Riaz: Yes.

Amber: Yes, she [Farah Gogi] called.

Riaz: Yes.

Amber: that get me [Gogi] the ring. I have bought the ring. She was saying that she has a meeting on Saturday, and I must arrange it before that.

Riaz: When is the meeting?

Amber: On Saturday.

Riaz: Do it. Get it sent to her.

Amber: Ammi (mom) has told Awais. It will arrive by the day after tomorrow.

Riaz: Tell him to get it made there and be sent.

Amber: No, she says that we should get a diamond sent to her and she would buy the ring there and we should pay her the cost [for the ring]. I okayed it.

Riaz: Okay.

Amber: The other thing is, she has told me that Khan sahib called to say that the locks would be removed on your site in the morning, and the report that was submitted, Khan sahib said it was his responsibility to end [withdraw] it. And you will get the letter by tomorrow, she has told me. And as for as your time [ of the meeting] is concerned, Bibi will tell me in the night. Because I ran her [Gogi] down completely, saying not a single thing was done. Imran Khan also took four days, but the letter has not arrived yet, locks have also been put on, the report has also been submitted in the court, so what would become of us. On this she says, don’t panic and then she called to say that Bibi is saying this. You will certainly get the letter tomorrow.

Riaz: Get her [the ring] before Saturday.

Amber: She says whom you were gifting the ring. What have you gifted to the first lady, she says to me.

Raiz: You should have asked… Didn’t you ask beforehand how many carats it must be?

Amber: I asked her. She said how much do you wear. I told her three [carats]. She said that I get her at least five [carat diamond]. I said okay. I got back the earlier ring lest she keeps that too and said that she will get [the new ring with a five-carat diamond] on the day after tomorrow.

Riaz: I will send the letter tomorrow. Tell her that Abu(dad) is saying that he will send the letter tomorrow.

Amber: Yes, I ran her down after coming here. I said I was so disturbed, I cried a lot in the morning. If I feel this way, how Abu must have been feeling who is facing people everywhere and everyone is giving lollipops. She says don’t panic. I made two, three calls in a short while. She says she has spoken to Bibi, you will get the letter tomorrow in every case, and locks would be removed in the morning, Khan sahib has said that the report is his responsibility. That’s it.

The other conversation reveals more clearly how Farah Khan chastised Amber Riaz for sending less worthy gift for Bushra Bibi.

Malik Riaz: Yes Amber.

Amber: She has called me, says Bibi is excusing herself [from helping you out]. I said it is okay, you get us an appointment. She says ‘I did not like the thing you have given me. She is the first lady. This is just an ordinary thing for her. Take it back…’

Riaz: Whatever she demands, get her.

Amber: I said I get her a five-carat one. But Abu it would cost 10 million! Ammi knows that.

Riaz: Give her that.

Amber: Then I must tell Awais to bring it tomorrow. I told her [Gogi] to return this one, and I will get her [another ring] tomorrow. She says ‘what are you giving.’

Riaz: Ask her to send a photo [of the gift she wants]

Amber: Yes.

Riaz: You should have first asked how many carats are required.

Amber: I asked. I said should I get a five-carat one. She says ‘yes, this one is three carats.’ She says ‘this much [the first lday] wears routinely. Take it back and gift her the right thing.’