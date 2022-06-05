PTI to finalize date of Haqiqi Azadi March after budget 2022-23

PTI’s core committee has decided to delay the date announcement of Haqiqi Azadi March phase-II till June 15 however the party will stage nationwide protests at the district level against inflation, SAMAA TV reported.

The party deliberated to finalize the date for the second round of long march, and it was expected that it would reach consensus in today’s meeting. However, PTI has not converged on the date yet.

PTI has canceled the plan for immediate long march due to the budget 2022-23. The core committee also finalized the strategy in case chairman Imran Khan gets arrested.

The party would not engage in talks other than for the date of new elections in the country and its lawmakers would also not appear before the national assembly speaker tomorrow for verification of their resignations.

Addressing the media to brief on the decisions of the core committee, PTI leader and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the party would actively participate in the by-elections for 20 seats of Punjab Assembly which fell vacant after de-seating of PTI members on defection.

He said that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah intends to arrest Imran Khan, adding that such action would see an ‘extreme reaction’.

He urged the party activists to strongly react if Imran Khan gets arrested by the ‘imported government’ without waiting for any instruction from the party.

Qureshi warned that those thinking there would be silence over Imran Khan’s arrest were mistaking.

He asked Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to clear up its stance on the recent negotiation rounds between Pakistan and Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), adding that these talks during PTI’s government were opposed widely.

The ex-minister also criticized the inflation storm in the country after hike in electricity, gas, and fuel prices.

He asked the party organizations and workers to identify the police officials who raided the houses of workers ahead of the Haqiqi Azadi March for approaching courts against them.

Qureshi said the women wing of PTI would stage protests in Rawalpindi or Islamabad against the brutality of the law enforcement agencies, including paramilitary Rangers, on female and children during the long march.

He added that the committees in Senate and Punjab Assembly would also summon the officials of LEAs to question them on the brutality on ‘peaceful protesters’.

PTI leader said the core committee also decided that the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi, who wrote a letter to the Supreme Court to probe into alleged conspiracy, would also raise the point why no action was taken against the political interference from outside by the defenders of the country when the National Security Council (NSC) endorsed it.

He added that the overseas Pakistanis would be engaged to raise the human rights violations committed by the government during the long march.

The former minister said the core committee expressed dissatisfaction over the new delimitations carried out by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and announced to challenge them.

He said gerrymandering has been done under a specific design, to give an edge to the PML-N over PTI, especially in the upcoming by-elections in Punjab.

On a question regarding call for grand dialogue by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier in the day, Qureshi said the politicians never run away from dialogue, but they would not hold talks with a government which has been imposed and has no mandate.

In an answer to a question, he said the recent changes in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws are equivalent to NRO-2, adding that the anti-graft watchdog has no value left after the recent changes.

Imran Khan returns to Bani Gala

After nearly two weeks, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan returned to his Islamabad residence in Bani Gala amid threats to his life and possibility of arrest.

Imran Khan reached Bani Gala on a helicopter around 2pm Sunday, SAMAA TV reported.

The former prime minister chaired a meeting of the party’s core committee at his residence in Islamabad.

Imran Khan has returned to the federal capital after a gap of around two weeks. He had left for Peshawar after the Multan rally on May 20 during which he announced the date for the Haqiqi Azadi March.

He led the march from Peshawar and returned to the city after surprisingly calling it off on May 26.

‘Khan’s life and death is Pakistan’

Earlier in the day, PTI leader Shehbaz Gill in a tweet said, “Sanaullah is constantly threatening Imran Khan to enter Islamabad. It seems that you [Sanaullah] have considered Imran Khan Nawaz Sharif who will run away in fear. Khan will chair the core committee meeting in Bani Gala today at 3pm. Imran Khan’s life and death is Pakistan.”

“Arrest [Imran Khan] and then see the outcome,” he challenged the interior minister.

Ex-PM faces grave life threat

Yesterday, PTI leader Babar Awan in a video message had termed the next 48 hours as ‘crucial’ for Imran Khan’s life.

He said that Imran Khan’s life was in ‘grave danger’.

Citing credible sources, Awan had claimed that some suspected people were seen around Bani Gala following which the security around the former prime minister’s residence was put on high alert.

A tweet from Islamabad Police’s official handle on Saturday said, “In view of the expected arrival of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Bani Gala, security around Bani Gala has been strengthened and placed on high alert.”