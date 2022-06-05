Pakistan team can post 350 regularly in ODI cricket: Yousuf

Pakistan team’s batting coach Mohammad Yousuf believes that the national men’s side has the ability to score 350 runs regularly in ODI cricket.

In a video released by the PCB ahead of the three-match ODI series against West Indies, which begins on June 8 in Multan, the legendary batter said that the Pakistan openers, Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman, lay the perfect platform for a massive total.

“In modern day ODI cricket 350 is par score and considering that our openers plan the innings in superb manner. Ideally we need to score 70 runs in the first ten overs and mostly our players have done that,” said Yousuf.

“We have a great combination in the middle order, such as Khushdil Shah, who can rotate strike while also playing big shots,” he added.

The 47-year-old also heaped praise on Pakistan’s star batters Babar Azam, who is also the all-format captain, and Mohammad Rizwan.

“Babar is a world class player. He hits a boundary whenever there is an opportunity while also continuing to rotate the strike,” he said. “Meanwhile, Rizwan has also done really well during the last couple of years. He always keeps the opposing team under pressure with his quick running between the wickets.”

The Pakistan-West Indies matches have been shifted from Rawalpindi to Multan due to the uncertain political situation in the country.

The games will start at 1600 (PST) time on June 8, 10 and 12, respectively.

The training camp of the Men in Green concluded on June 4 in Lahore, with the squad moving to Multan on June 5.

The West Indies squad will reach Islamabad on June 6 and will travel to Multan on a charter flight.