Weightlifter Talha Talib robbed in Gujranwala

Pakistan’s weightlifter Talha Talib was robbed in his hometown of Gujranwala on Saturday.

According to details, Talib had parked his motorcycle outside his house last night. However, when he returned, an hour later, his vehicle was nowhere to be found. After looking at the CCTV footage, it was revealed that the motorcycle was stolen by an unidentified individual.

The Sabzi Mandi Police Station has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) after an application was filed by Talib regarding the theft.

Mn ny application Mutalqa Thanay Sabzi Mandi Gujranwala mein submit krwa di hy.Abhi peechly fraud k paisy recover nhi howay Adaltoun k chakar Lga lga kr thak gaye hyn or aj ye waqiyaa paish agya.Meri @rpogujranwala sy request hy k jaldazjald mulazman arrest kryn. @OfficialDGISPR pic.twitter.com/OYcA1BCwmi — Talha Talib (@_talha_talib) June 4, 2022

Earlier, Talib and a renowned mountaineer, Shehroz Kashif, had been swindled out of Rs600,000 by a conman who posed as a federal minister and promised to give them cars.

The conman praised them for their remarkable achievements and said that the government intended to gift them cars.

The conman said they needed to send some cash to a particular bank account. Shehroze Kashif’s father says the conman asked them to make a payment of Rs285,000. Talha Talib was asked to pay Rs323,000.

The fathers of both the young men deposited cash in the bank accounts but they never received the cars they were promised.