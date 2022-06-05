Watch Live

Sports » Athletics

Weightlifter Talha Talib robbed in Gujranwala

The athlete’s motorcycle has been stolen
Qadir Khawaja Jun 05, 2022
<p>Photo: Twitter/Talha Talib</p>

Pakistan’s weightlifter Talha Talib was robbed in his hometown of Gujranwala on Saturday.

According to details, Talib had parked his motorcycle outside his house last night. However, when he returned, an hour later, his vehicle was nowhere to be found. After looking at the CCTV footage, it was revealed that the motorcycle was stolen by an unidentified individual.

The Sabzi Mandi Police Station has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) after an application was filed by Talib regarding the theft.

Earlier, Talib and a renowned mountaineer, Shehroz Kashif, had been swindled out of Rs600,000 by a conman who posed as a federal minister and promised to give them cars.

The conman praised them for their remarkable achievements and said that the government intended to gift them cars.

The conman said they needed to send some cash to a particular bank account. Shehroze Kashif’s father says the conman asked them to make a payment of Rs285,000. Talha Talib was asked to pay Rs323,000.

The fathers of both the young men deposited cash in the bank accounts but they never received the cars they were promised.

robbery

weightlifting

Talha Talib

