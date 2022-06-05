LESCO proposes markets closure at sunset to curb energy crisis

The Lahore Electricity Supply Company (Lesco) has proposed that the government should order markets and malls to close at sunset to mitigate the effects of energy crisis.

The closure of markets at sunset would enable the company to provide 1MW of electricity for domestic use, the company stated.

Notably, the rising demand amid hot weather has resulted in a power shortfall of 7000 Megawatts (MWs) subsequently, the acute difference in supply amid rising demand has resulted in load-shedding of up to 14 hours in different parts of the country.

Sources said, the electricity quota for the Lesco had been reduced, which resulted in the shutting down of feeders every hour.

On the other hand, sources in the power division said that the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) is facing a shortfall of 550 MWs as a consequence of which the Islamabad region is facing up to eight-hour-long load-shedding.

Sources added that the duration of power outages increases in areas where there is a greater loss of power during transmission.

IT added that due to the increased flow of water, hydroelectric facilities installed around the country are generating as much as 4,622 MWs while some 1,134 MWs are being generated through thermal power plants.

Sources in the power division say privately-owned power plants were generating a total of 9,377 MWs at the moment.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had summoned an emergency meeting on the power crisis in the country.

The prime minister expressed frustration over the increasing load-shedding in the country and told the officials that curbing it was their collective responsibility.

“I want work. Redressal of public problems is our responsibility,” he categorically told the participants with directions for preparing short and long term plans for overcoming the power crisis.

He said that loadshedding of more than two hours a day will not be tolerated.