Chase store express ‘grief’, ‘sorrow’ over Karachi warehouse fire

Days after a fire erupted in the basement of a major departmental store where it had set up an illegal warehouse, a representative of the store broke silence on the incident.

In a video message sent to media officials, Chase Department Store’s representative Adnan Khokhar elaborated their side of the story.

“Our grief and sorrow at the moment are indescribable,” Khokhar said, noting that they have been operating in Karachi for nearly 40 years.

Noting that this was amongst the biggest “accidents” in the history of the metropolis, Khokhar said that thousands of people who are either directly or indirectly associated with the store have been distraught and haven’t eaten in the past four days.

“Our goods worth billions have been burnt to ashes, while our property worth billions continues to burn,” he said.

Khokhar claimed that they were cooperating with the authorities and even defended government officials, whom he said were working beyond their capacity.

“I have seen many officers who have not gone home for days.”

“When there is an inquiry, whatever the authorities demand of us, we will cooperate,” he said as he called for accountability over the incident.

The store’s official added that if anyone is found culpable or negligent, their role in the tragedy will not be ignored.

Promises support for victims

Khokhar promised that the store will support, as much as they can, the victims of the fire.

“The boy who lost his life, we are in contact with his family,” he said, adding that while they cannot ease the pain felt by the victim’s family, the store wanted to do something for them.

“As much as we are able to, we will do for them, we will stand with them and not abandon them,” he said.

He also expressed solidarity with residents of the building who had been rendered homeless despite owning homes.

Seeks support

Khokhar complained that they were being tried in the media and sought support to navigate the tragedy.

“At this point, help us get out of this tragedy.”

He also urged the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and the Rangers to further cooperate with the store management but did not disclose what the nature of that cooperation should be.

Fire put out after 75 hours

On Saturday, fire department officials officially declared that the fire in the basement of a high-rise residential and commercial complex had been put out.

The fire began on Wednesday morning at approximately 11:15am.

However, due to lack of ventilation and access to the basement, where the store housed an illegal warehouse, fire officials found it hard to combat the blaze. The presence of highly flammable material in the basement, including large stocks of cooking oil along with ready to wear garments among other food and non-food goods meant that the fire kept raging.

Finally, at 2pm on Saturday, Chief Fire Officer Mubeen Ahmed declared that they fire had been put out, after a marathon 75 hour effort which consumed nearly a million gallons of water to put out.

Despite having put it out, the fire department said they will station at least three fire tenders at the site in case the fire erupts again.