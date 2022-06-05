PM Shehbaz calls for ‘grand dialogue’ to bring prosperity

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for a grand dialogue among the stakeholders to overcome the challenges faced by the country and to move ahead.

Addressing the ceremony after inaugurating Indus Hospital in Lahore on Sunday, the prime minister said that to bring prosperity to the country everyone needed to leave behind their egos.

He also announced halving the metro bus tickets in peak hours.

Shehbaz Sharif said that he was acutely aware of the rising inflation and increasing petroleum prices was a difficult step for his government.

Speaking about the economic woes of the country, the prime minister said that he was being held accountable for the past one-and-a-half months of his government, but no one was raising questions about Imran Khan’s three-and-a-half-years in power.

The prime minister said he felt honored for being invited to inaugurate the Indus Hospital in Lahore and Pakistan took pride in the people behind the project.

Shehbaz Sharif said that following the 2010 floods,m Turkey set up a 60-bed hospital in Punjab’s Muzaffargarh and his Punjab government upgraded it to 250 beds, naming it after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Shehbaz criticized the PTI government for, what he called, throwing out doctors and staff from Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) and said that the former government destroyed the hospital for political reasons. Such a drastic step was taken for politics, but this must end, he said.

The newly inaugurated Indus Hospital in Lahore’s Jubilee Town, a 600 beds facility, will provide free of cost world-class medical treatment.