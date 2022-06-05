Missing Dua Zehra recovered from Bahawalnagar

Over one and half months later Karachi’s teenager missing girl Dua Zehra has been recovered from Bahawalnagar in a joint operation carried out by the Sindh and Punjab police.

According to the Sindh police, Dua Zahra’s husband has also been taken into protective custody. The couple will be brought to Karachi today (Sunday) after all legal requirements are completed.

Earlier, the Sindh police had approached the Interior Ministry for help in recovering the teenager after the Sindh High Court (SHC) instructed it to present her in court by June 10.

The case

Dua had gone missing from Shah Faisal Colony’s Golden Town area in April. Her disappearance made headlines after Dua’s father, Syed Mehdi Ali Kazmi, posted a video on social media, urging people to look for his daughter.

However, Dua has maintained in multiple videos that she had left her parents’ home of her own volition to marry Zaheer and insisted that she was of legal age for marriage, contrary to the age being claimed by her parents.

The police, later, traced her to Pakpattan in Punjab and shortly after being traced she released a video statement urging her family and the authorities not to harass her as she had contracted the marriage of free will.

Zehra also said that she was of the legal age to make decisions on marriage independently.

The police produced Zehra and her ‘husband’ Zaheer Ahmed before a Lahore court, which allowed the girl to go with Zaheer after she said she was 18 and not 14.

At the time, officials told SAMAA TV that officers sought custody of the teenager to bring her back to Karachi for further investigations, including a bone test to determine the actual age of the girl.

However, Zehra told the judicial magistrate that she was 18 and had married Zaheer of her free will adding that neither anyone had kidnapped her nor did she want to go to Darul Aman.

She spoke as Zaheer was removed from the courtroom.

Police officials later told reporters that they had ‘released’ Zehra and her ’husband.

Punjab police along with an investigator from the Anti-Violence Crime Cell (AVCC) of the Sindh Police from Karachi had been working on her case.

Her family, meanwhile, maintained that their daughter was barely 14-years-old and thus under the legal age for marriage and that she had been coerced into marriage by an older man.