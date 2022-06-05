Abrarul Haq to take Karan Johar, T-Series to court for copying Nach Punjaban

Pakistani singer Abrar has said that he will be taking definitive legal action against ace Indian film director Karan Johar and music label T-Series for using his song in a movie without acquiring the requisite rights.

On May 28, Johar shared the movie Jugjugg Jeeyo‘s first official song titled ‘The Punjaabban Song,’ a copy of Haq’s song from his 2002 album Nach Punjaban.

In a video posted on Instagram late on Saturday, Haq said giving someone credit is not enough to make up for copying their work.

“A lot of fans have been asking me ‘why haven’t you gone to the court against Karan Johar and T-Series for stealing your song ‘Nach Punjaban’. The answer is yes I’m going to the court, don’t worry,” he said in the video.

“Merely saying that credit has been given because the song is well written and would make their movie a hit is not enough,” Haq maintained.

The Narowal-born singer reiterated that he had never sold rights for the use his song to anyone.

“It (Nach Punjaban) belongs to me so I’ll get it back and I’m coming to the court, see you there,” he said.

After the controversy following the release of the movie’s trailer, T-Series added Haq’s name in the credits for the ‘item number’ song when releasing its video on YouTube. His name was also added on a poster of the song.

Earlier, Haq had said he had not sold the rights of his song to any Indian movie and that he reserved the right to go to court to claim damages.

“Producers like Karan Johar should not copy songs. This is my sixth song being copied, which will not be allowed at all,” he had tweeted.

In response to his claims, record label Movie Box called Haq’s tweet “defamatory” and “completely unacceptable” and claimed that the song had been officially licensed to be included in the film.

“Karan Johar and Dharma Movies have the legal rights to use this song in their film,” the company tweeted.