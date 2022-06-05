Abrar ul Haq again vows legal action against Karan Johar, T-Series for copying Nach Punjaban

Pakistani singer Abrar has once again vowed legal action against ace Indian film director Karan Johar and music labe T-Series for using his song in a movie without acquiring the rights.

On May 28, Johar shared the movie Jugjugg Jeeyo’s first official song titled ‘The Punjaabban Song,’ a copy of Haq’s song from his 2002 album Nach Punjaban.

In a video posted on Instagram Saturday, Haq said giving someone credit in not enough to make up for copying their work.

“A lot of fans have been asking me ‘why haven’t you gone to the court against Karan Johar and T-Series for stealing your song ‘Nach Punjaban’. The answer is yes I’m going to the court, don’t worry,” he said in the video.

Merely saying that the credit has been given because the song is well written and would make their movie a hit is not enough, he added.

Haq, once again said he never gave any one the right to use the song. “It belongs to me so I’ll get it back and I’m coming to the court, see you there,” he said.

After the controversy following the trailer release, T-Series added Haq’s name in the credits on the song’s YouTube video.

Earlier, Haq said he had not sold the song to any Indian movie and reserved the right to go to court to claim damages.

“Producers like @karanjohar should not copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied, which will not be allowed at all,” he tweeted.

In response to his claims, record label Movie Box called Haq’s tweet “defamatory” and “completely unacceptable” and claimed the song had been officially licensed to be included in the film.

“Karan Johar and Dharma Movies have the legal rights to use this song in their film,” the company tweeted.