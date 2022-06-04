Mobile phone users can now block spam messages, calls

The state telecom regulator on Saturday gave the public a much-awaited feature, the ability to block annoying, unwanted and spam messages and calls from marketing firms.

In a message posted on their official social media channels, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) informed the public of a simple and effective means to tackle the growing problem of spam text messages and calls.

In the message, PTA said that spam and unsolicited communication can be disruptive, but there were steps that users can now take to minimize the disruption.

One way, PTA said, was to register the number on the national “Do Not Call Register” (DNCR).

The simplest way to register on this telemarketing communication blacklist was to send a text with the message “reg” to 3627, for Jazz, Zong and Ufone subscribers.

Telenor subscribers can join the list by dialling *3627#.

To opt for these messages, subscribers can send the message “unreg” to the same numbers.

To block spamming and unsolicited communication, subscribers can type the number from which the offending messages and calls are received, paste the offending message received after giving a space and send it to the shortcode: 9000.

To block obnoxious and unknown callers, and SMS, subscribers can dial *420# (for Jazz and Ufone subscribers) or simply dial 420 (for Zong and Telenor subscribers).

In case the issue persists, a complaint can be directly registered with PTA via its online complaint management system here or on PTA’s app.

Further, complaints can be registered at PTA’s complaint center at: 0800-55055