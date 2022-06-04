Budget 2022-23: Govt proposes to increase PSDP by 45%

The federal government has proposed to increase spending on public sector development projects by 45% to Rs800 billion in the upcoming budget for the fiscal year 2022-23.

According to the budget documents available with SAMAA TV, the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) would be increased by Rs250 billion from Rs550 billion in FY 2021-22.

Per the proposal, Rs433 billion will be spent on infrastructure, an increase of Rs103 billion from Rs330 billion last year.

The budget for the social sector will also go up by Rs41 billion to Rs144 billion, as compared to Rs103 billion last year.

The provinces also stand to get a greater share, including the territories of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, who stand to get Rs96 billion, while an additional Rs50 billion will be spent on the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

The government plans to spend Rs227 billion on transport and communication projects, Rs45 billion on education, Rs23 billion on health, Rs25 billion on science and information technology projects and Rs83 billion on water infrastructure.

According to the documents, Rs13 billion will be spent on food and agriculture, Rs18 billion on production sector and Rs5 billion on industrial development.

The budget for Earthquake Relief and Rehabilitation Authority (EERA) has been eliminated, even though it received Rs7 billion last year.

No funds released in last quarter

Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said Saturday that out of the total outlay, he said Rs100 billion would be utilized through the Private Public Partnership (PPP).

He was briefing the media after chairing the meeting of the Annual Plan Coordination Committee (APCC).

He added that proposals for the federal PSDP 2022-23 will be presented in the meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) on June 7, 2022.

Iqbal claimed that for the first time in 75 years, no releases were made in the last quarter of the fiscal year 2021-22 due to the non-availability of funds.

Iqbal added that the PML-N government in 2018 left the PSDP size at Rs1 trillion.

“After five years, it was halved to only Rs500 billion in the year 2021-22.”

He said that keeping in view the country’s requirements, the PSDP should have been increased up to Rs2 trillion.

The government will allocate 90% of the funds for the ongoing schemes while new schemes would get 10% of the total budget next year, he added.

Other budgetary targets

The government has set the growth target to five percent and inflation at 11percent for the fiscal year 2022-23.

The per capita income has been estimated to increase by Rs44,413 to Rs358,766. The total size of the economy or the gross domestic product (GDP) has been estimated to increase by Rs11 trillion to Rs78 trillion.