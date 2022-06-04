Forced to marry: Karachi woman kills husband 3 years after marriage

A woman in Karachi has killed her husband, whom she had allegedly been forced to marry three years ago.

Curiously, no one, not even the victim’s father, knew that he had been murdered.

Officers at the Orangi Town police station told Samaa TV that the victim’s father, Gul Roz Khan approached them on Friday, June 3, 2022, and told them that his son, 25-year-old Ziaur Rehman had been murdered by his wife a month ago.

Gul told the police that he is a driver by profession and a resident of Shangla District in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KP). Three years ago, he said Rehman had married his paternal cousin, Gul Zeena in their native Shangla.

Following their marriage, Rehman moved to Karachi on the insistence of Zeena’s father. The couple rented a house in MPR Colony, Baloch Goth in Orangi Town. The house is owned by their relative, Muhammad Qasim.

Gul said that on May 16, his brother Taweez Khan - whose daughter Zeena had married Rehman - called and told him that Rehman had suddenly died.

Gul said that despite his insistence, Taweez did not share any details about how young Rehman had died.

When Taweez asked Gul about what to do for Rehman’s funeral and burial, whether to bring his body back to Shangla, Gul asked Taweez to do what he thought was better since he was Rehman’s uncle.

Subsequently, Taweez and Qasim laid Rehman to rest in a graveyard located in Qasba Colony without fulfilling all legal formalities.

Meanwhile, a distraught Gul informed his wife about the death of their young son and moved to Shangla from Faisalabad.

Later, when Gul managed to reach Karachi and inquired about what had happened to his son, he chanced upon the gory truth. He then approached the police to lodge a case.

District West Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Farrukh Raza said that they had conducted an initial investigation into the matter.

He said that Rehman worked as a security guard. On May 16, he said, Rehman returned home after completing his shift at 3am, as per routine.

“The couple started fighting. After a heated exchange, Zeena brought a knife from the kitchen and attacked him,” the SSP said.

Zeena then told her father, Taweez, about what she had done. Upon hearing that Rehman had been stabbed, he and Qasim rushed to the couple’s home. They then took Rehman’s body to the Qasba Colony Graveyard and silently buried him.

The SSP claimed that during questioning, Zeena had allegedly admitted her crime and that they had arrested her for murder.

He added that police have also arrested Taweez and Qasim for disposing of the body and destroying evidence.

They were booked under Sections 302 (premeditated murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 202 (intentional omission to give information of offence by person bound to inform) and 34 (common intent to commit a crime) of Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of Rehman’s father at Orangi Town police station.