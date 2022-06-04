Pakistan to witness another heatwave next week

Most parts of Pakistan will face “unusually high” temperatures on Sunday and for much of next week with the meteorological department warning of another heatwave.

An advisory issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday, warned that the day temperatures are likely to remain unusually high in most parts of the country for the next four to five days.

“Day temperatures in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Sindh and eastern Balochistan are expected to rise significantly above normal,” stated a Met Office spokesperson.

The official added that they have predicted occasional dust storms and dust-raising winds in the late afternoon and early evening during the hot period.

However, there was not all bad news as the alert said that the heatwave is likely to be followed by a rain spell in the upper and central parts of the country.

On the possible impacts of the heatwave, the Met Office said it may lead to increased water stress on water reservoirs, standing crops and orchards.

The met department advised the public not to venture in direct sunlight.

If going outdoors during the daytime is unavoidable, then the public was advised to take precautions to avoid heatstroke.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has sprung into action in response to the met department’s advisory.

In an alert, the federal disaster management body directed its relevant departments to ensure that necessary preventive measures are taken. It further said that all provincial and district disaster management authorities (PDMAs and DDMAs) have been instructed to coordinate with the relevant departments to mitigate the impacts of the heatwave and launch an immediate response to any disastrous conditions.

The general public was also advised by NDMA to avoid unnecessary exposure to sunlight.