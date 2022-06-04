Karachi departmental store ‘hoarded’ cooking oil in basement that caught fire: official

Greed possibly led to one of Karachi’s longest running infernos after an official said on Saturday that stocks of cooking oil hoarded in the basement warehouse of the departmental store, which had caught fire on Wednesday morning, had literally added fuel to the fire.

At least one person had been killed and three others had been injured in the fire which had started at 11:15am on Wednesday in the basement of a large departmental store situated in a residential complex opposite Karachi’s Central Jail at the intersection of Jail Chowrangi and Kashmir Road in East district.

However, the inferno was finally put out on Saturday afternoon, nearly 75 hours after it began.

When asked what was the reason for the fire raging for so long and what sustained it, Ferozabad Assistant Commissioner Asma Batool suggested that in anticipation of rising prices of food and non-food items, the store had stockpiled on many essentials, including cooking oil in its basement warehouse.

She added that the fire had started in the warehouse and quickly spread across the entire basement. Motorbikes parked in the basement were also consumed by the raging inferno.

She added that the fire intensified when it reached the cooking oil stock.

Accountability

Earlier on Saturday, District East Deputy Commissioner Tariq Hussain Chandio visited the affected building which has been declared as ‘unfit for human habitation’ due to significant damage to its foundation and cracks in the structure.

Chandio vowed ‘100%’ accountability, including that of the power utility and the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) if culpability is found.

He added that the district administration has taken steps to prevent such accidents from happening in the future.

In this regard, he said that their teams will visit commercial stores, shopping centres and private business within their jurisdiction to inspect safety measures, Chandio said, adding that businesses without adequate safety arrangements will be sealed.

Fire put out after four days

The fire department on Saturday afternoon said that it had successfully put out the fire after hectic efforts across four days.

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Chief Fire Officer Mubeen Ahmed confirmed that the firefighting operation was concluded at 2pm Saturday.

“The fire operation lasted nearly 75 hours in which a total of 15 fire tenders, a snorkel and two water bowsers were used,” Ahmed told SAMAA TV.

Fire tenders of Pakistan Navy, Karachi Port Trust and Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) also took part in the operation.

The fire chief said that after most of the visible fires had been put out. He added that they had started a cooling process at 5am and had completed the operation at 2pm.

However, he said that since large stocks of cooking oil remain in the warehouse, they were stationing three fire tenders at the site in case the fire erupts again.

Karachi Water and Sewerage Board’s Hydrant Cell Focal Person Shahbaz Bashir said over a million gallons of water was used to put out the fire using tankers from four hydrants supplying water to Karachi.

The water tankers from NIPA, Safoora, Future Colony (Landhi) and Sakhi Hasan hydrants were sent to the site, he said.

Departmental store owners booked

On Thursday, a case was registered with the Ferozabad police station, against the owners of the departmental store for turning the basement into a warehouse in violation of the building laws.

The first information report (FIR) was registered on the complaint of SBCA District East Assistant Director Niaz Laghari.

The FIR stated that the basement of the subject building was reserved for car parking which was being “misused for warehousing purpose” by Chase Departmental Store.

The FIR was registered under Sections 34, 322 and 420 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which pertain to cheating, dishonesty, acts committed by several people to further a common cause and unintentional murder.

SAMAA TV made repeated attempts to contact the owners or representatives of the owners of the departmental store but their cellphone numbers were continuously found to be shut.

Committees to inspect high-rises

After the fire, Karachi assistant commissioner has directed the relevant authorities to set up high-powered committees to inspect fire safety measures in city’s high-rise building where commercial store were being operated.

The committees, which will be headed by the concerned deputy commissioner, will also check for building code violations.

“Consequent upon a major fire incident erupted at PECHS Block 3, wherein an illegal warehouse was being operated by a super store, a major overview of such facilities is warranted,” reads the letter written to the written to deputy commissioners of the city’s six districts.