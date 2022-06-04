Ban on sale of loose edible oil worries thousands in Karachi

The ban on the sale of loose edible oil in Karachi has only piled up the miseries of thousands of consumers who are worried by the swelling price of the packaged version of the daily-use commodity.

After the retail price of different varieties of packaged cooking oil has gone through the roof beyond Rs500 per liter, loose cooking oil had become more of a preferable choice of hundreds of consumers.

However, as Sindh Food Authority (SFA) expedites its action against loose edible oil on the orders of the Sindh High Court (SHC), the retailers have stopped selling it.

Hence, the people with limited means have no option left but either to purchase the packaged one or find an alternate meal option that doesn’t require oil.

A consumer said they could purchase loose oil in Rs50-Rs100 as per the need as buying a liter pack was unaffordable.

Others said a laborer earning Rs300 daily wage used to purchase loose cooking oil and other items for cooking daily meal but how would they do it now.

An angry consumer said he would go to the judge and ask him what kind of orders he had given.

Grocery Association President Abdul Rauf Ibrahim said the food authority is sealing warehouses and shops and also destroying the loose cooking oil which is in high demand.

He said that the authority is not even allowing the sale of locally produced mustard oil which does not come packaged and has always been sold in loose form.

Karachi Edible Oil Sellers Association criticized that the SFA wants European standards in Pakistan however Shahzaib Sheikh, Deputy Director SFA, said they were conducting action on the high court’s orders.