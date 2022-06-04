Senate panel seeks strict measures against ‘own’ money mafia

The Senate Committee on Industries and Production directed to take solid measures to curb the increasing ‘own’ mafia on car bookings and purchases.

The Senate panel met on Friday under Senator Khalida Ateeb at the Parliament Lodges to take a briefing on the role and functions of the Engineering Development Board (EDB) with particular references to the aims and objectives of its establishment as delineated on its terms of reference.

The meeting was attended by Senators Fida Muhammad, Hidayat Ullah, Dr Asif Kirmani, Mohammad Abdul Qadir, and Senator Shaheed Khalid Butt, Secretary of Ministry of Industries and Production, CEO of EDB, and other senior officers.

The Senate panel was informed by EDB on the question of own money on car bookings and purchases raised by Senator Dr Asif Kirmani that in case of failure in the delivery of a car within 60 days of the booking, the purchaser can claim back the own money payment as well as can impose a 3% kairo fine.

It was further informed that the purchaser has to pay only 20% of the total price of the car at the time of booking.

On the point of standardization and quality of products and parts of automobiles, the committee was informed that there is an issue with locally manufactured accessories and parts which was affecting the quality of products.

It was further informed that the EDB has no role to play as a regulator or in the standardization of production. The Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) - which is an autonomous body subordinate to the Ministry of Science and Technology - has the mandate to regulate and enforce quality standards in Pakistan.

The committee also showed concern over the procedure through which a car is cleared for the road test and also inquired whether the procedure is counter-checked by another authority other than the company itself. The committee also raised the question from the EDB on the delayed delivery time of the automobiles.

Briefing by EDB

The EDB CEO while giving a briefing to the Senate committee apprised that the EDB was established in 1995. The federal cabinet re-constituted the Board of Management (BoM) of EDB in Feb 2019 which has six members from the government and 12 private members representing leading engineering sectors.

The committee was briefed on some policy and regulatory functions it performs including the secretariat of Automotive Industry Development and Export Committee (AIDEC) under AIDEP 2021-26, secretariat for the Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy, and focal point for engineering industry inputs for annual budget and competitiveness exercise (Tariff and Taxes Rationalization).

It was also informed that in addition to a policy formulation role, EDB is the lead organization for implementation of various government regulations for industry facilitation, including determination of price preference to be accorded, under import of engineering Goods (Control) Order, 2001.

The CEO further apprised the committee that the importance of the role assigned to EDB can be gauged from the fact that the engineering industry is the largest sector of trade in the world.

In 2020, out of total global trade of $17.3 trillion, 56% or $9.7 trillion was of engineering goods. It was further informed that Auto Development Policy was successfully concluded in June 2021 in which 21 companies were awarded greenfield status, whereas under the Mobile Device Development Policy approved in June 2020, 31 licenses have been issued by PTA in 2020-21 and major international companies like Samsung, Nokia, VIVO OPPO, Xiaomi, Tecno, Infinix, etc have invested and started local manufacturing /assembly In Pakistan.

Local assembly of mobiles reached about 24.66 million in 2021 and commercial imports of CBU units are decreasing rapidly, the panel was apprised.

The committee was also apprised of the Auto Industry Development and Export Policy (AIDEP 2021-26) which gave incentives to the auto sector.

It was informed that all taxes are removed on locally manufactured cars up to 1000cc (Meri Garri Scheme). The prices of locally manufactured cars have also been brought down (above 1000 cc) through a reduction of FED by 2.5% on each category of cars /SUVs /LCVs.