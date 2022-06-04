PSG seriously considering Mourinho for manager role

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are considering the appointment of Jose Mourinho as manager ahead of new season.

He is likely to replace Mauricio Pochettino in the role for the French giants, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Mourinho has been strongly linked with PSG in the past but arrival of Luis Campos, as PSG’s Sports Advisor, has led to a “revived interest”, according to the Telegraph’s report.

It must be noted that Campos, who has signed a three-year contract, worked as a scout for Real Madrid when Jose Mourinho was manager before moving on to be football director at Monaco, Lille and, most recently, Celta Vigo.

Mourinho recently made history after winning the Europa Conference League with Roma. The triumph was his fifth European title and made him the first coach to win all current UEFA competitions.

However, Mourinho had confirmed, after winning the title, that he would be staying at Roma next season to build on the solid work done in his debut season.

PSG’s failure to convince Zinedine Zidane to join the club as manager is one of the reasons why the club is now looking for other options to replace Pochettino.

PSG would have to pay out a substantial sum of money in compensation if they decide to part ways with Pochettino, who is contracted with the club till 2023.