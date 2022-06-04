Five suspects allegedly rape pregnant woman in Jhelum

A pregnant woman was allegedly raped by five suspects in Jhelum who broke into the house and tied the husband, SAMAA TV reported on Saturday.

According to SAMAA TV’s correspondent Imtiaz Baig, the suspects barged into the victim’s house in Arsal Town.

The suspects assaulted the victim’s husband and later tied him using a rope.

SAMAA TV learned that the expecting mother reached the hospital herself after the suspects left committing the crime.

When the hospital’s staff listened to the ordeal, they immediately informed the police.

The police officials said the medical examination of the pregnant woman has been completed, and the report is yet to come.

Along with this, the blood sample of the victim has also been sent to Lahore for forensic examination.

The police have registered a case against the suspects and the search for them is underway through special teams constituted on the orders of District Police Officer (DPO).