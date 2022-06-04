PTI reshuffles Punjab’s hierarchy, appoints three presidents

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have overhauled the party’s hierarchy in the Punjab province and appointed three new presidents.

The appointments have been made to ensure “greater focus to the ongoing public mobilization” and to prepare the party in the province for “upcoming general elections.”

Former Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid has been appointed the president of the Central Punjab region, while former Finance Minister Hammad Azhar would serve as secretary general.

Senator Aon Abbas Bappi and Aamir Mehmood Kiani have been appointed presidents of South Punjab and North Punjab respectively.